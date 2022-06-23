



Early May saw the release of Bad Songs Forever from Deaf Club, the follow-up EP to the hardcore/noise act’s thunderous Productive Disruption debut. From that EP comes the video for “If You Eat a Rat, It Might Taste Good,” its distorted, seemingly lo-fi, and heavily layered visuals acting as a perfect accompaniment to the song’s blend of crust, grind, and thrash; filmed by Mike Manasewitsch and Becky DiGiglio and directed/edited by Dark Details, the result is indicative of Deaf Club’s “relentless pursuit of perfecting sci fi crust punk from the future.” The song is the opening track from Bad Songs Forever, with founder and front man Justin Pearson stating, “The video turned out pretty wild in my opinion.”







Bad Songs Forever was released on May 6 via Pearson’s own Three One G Records, available to purchase digitally via Bandcamp, with cassette and vinyl editions available via the label’s webstore. The EP also features a cover of Pixies’ “Broken Face,” with that band’s Joey Santiago remarking upon hearing it, “Love it! Going to steal that Feedback Pedal Effect!” Deaf Club currently consists of Pearson, guitarists Brian Amalfitano and Tommy Meehan, drummer Scott Osment, and bassist Jason Klein.





Deaf Club

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Justin Pearson

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Three One G Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Dark Details

Website, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)