



Throughout his tenure as Dead Voices on Air, Mark Spybey has collaborated with the likes of cEvin Key, Not Breathing, Pigface, and Snowbeasts; now, he has added fellow experimental noisemaker Xqui to those ranks with the announcement of Pennine. Named for the Pennines, a range of hills and valleys that run through the spine of England, the album sees the two artists paying homage to their northern roots – XQui from Lancashire, Spybey from Yorkshire – and celebrating the austerity and the quiet beauty of the region. With the opening “Hazel Valley” serving as the first streamable taste of what Pennine has to offer, the music mirrors the landscape with its slow, nigh imperceptable changes over time, the moods and atmospheres evoking its rural nature devoid of traditional industries: “Building a better future.”







Mastered by Mark Pistel (Consolidated), and produced through March and April of this year, Pennine is due for release on July 25 as a joint effort from Re:Mission Entertainment and eMERGENCY hEARTS in digital and CD formats. The album follows Dead Voices on Air’s Sonah, released via eMERGENCY hEARTS on May 23, as well as Xqui’s Double Anonymous collaboration with Veryan, released on June 23. Xqui will also be releasing on July 28 the (And Lies in General) remix album in digital and CD formats.

