



Having released its third album last month, Brooklyn shoegazing dream/pop act Dead Leaf Echo will soon be embarking on a North American tour to celebrate. Joined by Acid Mothers Temple, the tour will run from October 25 to November 10, with stops including Spokane, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the Dead Leaf Echo website. September 13 saw the release of The Mercy of Women, the band’s third studio release, whose writing began in 2017 after the release of Beyond Desire; recorded over numerous sessions in home and practice studios, the album was engineered by Jeff Berner (Psychic TV, Kurt Vile), mixed by James Aparacio (Depeche Mode, Spiritualized), and produced by band founder and chief songwriter LG Galleon. Themes on the album revolve around “the gift that the female of the species has given to us.” Released via Lost in Ohio Records and PaperCup Music, The Mercy of Women is available now in digital and vinyl formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)