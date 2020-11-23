



After serving for five years as Marilyn Manson’s personal assistant, Toddy Deadboy pays homage to his former employer as his Hollywood goth/industrial/rock band Dead Girls Corp. has released a cover of “Great Big White World.” With a video directed and photographed by Stephen Readmond and edited by Alexis Johnston, the song features celebrated drummer Galen Waling and a guest performance by Carlton Bost (Stabbing Westward, Orgy, Berlin, Deadsy) on keyboards; the band is rounded out by bassist Bruce Miyaki and guitarist Dave Teague. “We feel the song and video strongly captures this current period in time,” Deadboy states, referring to the global pandemic and its particular effects of extreme civil unrest in the United States. Dead Girls Corp.’s cover of “Great Big White World” premiered on Halloween, and is now available on all digital outlets via Monsterman Records, while the original song was the opening track on Manson’s acclaimed 1998 record Mechanical Animals.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)