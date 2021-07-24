



As the legendary darkwave band’s tour had been postponed due to the 2020 lockdowns, Dead Can Dance has announced the rescheduled dates for the A Celebration of Life & Works 1980-2020 Tour. Originally scheduled to take place in April and May of last year, the North American tour will now begin in San Diego, CA on October 1, continuing until the now sold out show in Seattle, WA on October 25; the duo of Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry will be performing with a full backing band, with the tour marking Dead Can Dance’s return to the Americas following the April 2013 performance at Coachella. As the title suggests, the tour is a celebration of the band’s music spanning the last four decades, with beloved classics like “The Host of Seraphim,” “The Carnival is Over,” and “Yulunga” being performed alongside selections from the 2018 Dionysus record; this long-awaited North American leg follows the sold out two-legged European tour in the Spring of 2019. Additional information, including a full listing of dates and ticket information, can be found on the Dead Can Dance website.

