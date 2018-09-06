Dead Can Dance announces new album, 2019 European tour





Long fascinated with European folk traditions of spiritual and religious practices, celebrated avant-garde darkwave duo Dead Can Dance has announced its latest album. Two years in the making and consisting of two acts across seven movements, each representing the different facets of the mythical Greek god of fertility and wine, Dionysus was conceived by Brendan Perry as an exploration of the rites and rituals of spring and harvest festivals still practiced today. Perry utilized a massive array of folk instrumentation and field recordings taken in various parts of the world, taking the oratorio musical form often found in spiritual and secular pieces since the early sixteenth century. Samples of chanting, New Zealand beehives, Latin American bird calls, and a Swiss goatherd form voices in the record’s movements that are imagined as communities celebrating and conveying emotion beyond linguistic boundaries and highlighting that music can be found everywhere. In keeping with these themes and ideals, the artwork of Dionysus features masks of beadwork and yarn paintings made by the Huichol of the Mexican Sierra Madre Mountains, who are also known for their use of peyote as a sacred rite of healing and expansion of the mind to achieve communion with nature. Dionysus is due to be released on November 2 via [PIAS] Recordings, marking the first Dead Can Dance record of new material since 2012’s Anastasis.

In addition, Dead Can Dance will be embarking on an extensive European tour in spring of 2019. With tickets going on sale September 7, the tour will showcase the band’s life and works from 1980 to the present day, beginning on May 2 in Rennes, France and continuing until June 30 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria; a full listing of tour dates, along with pre-orders of Dionysus can be found via the Dead Can Dance website.

Dead Can Dance

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

[PIAS] Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)