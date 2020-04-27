



Standing as one of the most effective and enigmatic entitites in the Pacific Northwestern music scene, industrial/metal band Dead Animal Assembly Plant has signed with eminent U.K. imprint Armalyte Industries for the release of the group’s latest EP. Mixed by Fernando Ruiz and mastered by Kevin Hahn, A Violent Breed features three brand new tracks – the title track, “A Violent Breed,” and two previously unreleased instrumentals – with the EP acting as the first single from the band’s upcoming full-length album Bring Out the Dead. Of signing to the label, DAAP states, “We are extremely honored to be on such a fantastic label among so many inspirational artists,” and thanks Armalyte’s Giles Moorhouse, Brooke May, and Jules Seifert for “taking a chance on this rag tag band of misfits.” Marking the band’s first release of new material since 2018’s It All Had to Come to This, A Violent Breed was released on Monday, April 27 as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. Most recently, Dead Animal Assembly Plant was among the many featured bands on VampireFreaks’ livestream of Dark Side of the Con Online this past weekend.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)