Dead Animal Assembly Planet releases cover of traditional folk song made famous by Johnny Cash





Industrial/metal group Dead Animal Assembly Plant has released the music video for a cover of the legendary Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” which premiered on pop culture and horror website Dread Central. Vocalist/producer Zach Wagner explains that the band’s take on the traditional folk song, made famous by the Man in Black, is a departure from the traditional interpretation as a warning against God’s judgement, seeing it instead as “not about a damning god, but more the inevitability of death – the great equalizer that binds us together.” He further states that the video, which was directed by Karl Whinnery of Hot Karl Productions, “is meant to be a personal introspection on the subject – from the grief to the anger, the isolation. From the stark blackness to the blinding light of reality. We hope everyone enjoys this personal journey.” Additional vocals on the track were provided by Adoration Destroyed, which was mixed and mastered by File Transfer Protocol. The song has been adapted by numerous artists besides Cash, including Elvis Presley, Moby, and Marilyn Manson.

Released on August 30, Dead Animal Assembly Plant’s rendition of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” is available now through the Bandcamp.









