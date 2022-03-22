



Less than a year after the release of the Swedish darkwave act’s last album, De Arma has announced a new EP that takes the band further away from the metal sounds of the past and deeper into gothic and post-punk territory. Nightfall sees the duo of Andreas Pettersson and Maria Oja presenting three new songs to serve as a bridge between 2021’s Strayed in Shadows and the forthcoming third full-length effort; according to Pettersson, the band has “been experimenting with some old-school drum samples courtesy of Roland and Korg,” rather than the acoustic sounds of previous releases, with De Arma citing the influence of classic bands like Depeche Mode to more contemporary entities like Drab Majesty. As well, Nightfall sees artist Boris Groh returning to provide a continuous visual concept that extends from Strayed in Shadows, presenting themes of ” being stuck in a dark and dystopian futuristic metropolis, where peril lurks around every corner.” The Nightfall EP is due for release on May 6 via Silent Future Recordings in digital and CD formats, with the latter appearing in a digipak edition limited to 500 copies; a limited edition colored vinyl is also expected to be released at a later date to be determined, with pre-orders available now.





De Arma

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

Silent Future Recordings/Nordvis

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)