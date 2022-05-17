



Never a band to refrain from shocking or lurid imagery to enhance the intensity of the music, Dawn of Ashes has revealed a new video for “EMDR.” Originally released in the early part of the year to signal the arrival of the Los Angeles industrial/metal act’s Scars of the Broken, the song’s violent and ominous energy is matched by the video. Directed by Chris Trueman, edited and shot by Vicente Cordero, and conceived by Dawn of Ashes founder Kristof Bathory, the song and video refer to a controversial form of psychotherapy originally developed to treat PTSD; the victim portrayed in the video “slips into a nightmare and is being tormented in sexual and disturbing ways by a trauma spirit,” ultimately succumbing to said spirit and “becoming what she fears the most.”







The “EMDR” video made its premiere on Friday, May 13 on Metal Sucks , with the publication praising Dawn of Ashes for “bucking expectations” and the video combines “what one loves about dark extreme metal with contemporary topics in a disturbing way.” Scars of the Broken was released on March 18 via Artoffact Records and is available now in digital and CD formats.





