



Kristof Bathory has long delved into issues relating to mental illness and depression in his music, and the latest single from Dawn of Ashes is no exception. Along with a lyric video created by Marcin Starzomski, “Heart Wrapped in Suicide” marks the first taste of the dark industrial/metal band’s new album, with Bathory explaining that “Obsessed with internal conflict from some outside source, the mind and heart gets clouded with depression, anxiety, and despair.” As such, the song keeps with Dawn of Ashes’ longstanding depictions of “the beginning of the end,” addressing the bleakest and most hopeless emotions, and the extreme actions taken to end it all. “Heart Wrapped in Suicide” made its premiere via Metal Insider on August 22, mixed by Bathory with Angel, Crowe, and Brendin Ross.











Mastered by Brendin Ross, “Heart Wrapped in Suicide” is the first single off Reopening the Scars, the forthcoming album from Dawn of Ashes, following up on 2022’s Scars of the Broken. The album’s release date is yet to be determined via Artoffact Records.

