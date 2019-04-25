Dawn of Ashes announces West Coast tour to promote latest album





Promoting the band’s latest album, The Crypt Injection II (Non Serviam), industrial/metal act Dawn of Ashes will be embarking on a tour of the West Coast. In keeping with the album’s blend of new and older sounds that hearken back to the band’s beginnings, the tour will see Dawn of Ashes performing selections from the first two albums, with support coming from Die Sektor and Midnight Nightmare. Spanning 10 dates, The Crypt Injection II tour begins on May 4 in Los Angeles and continues until May 14 in San Diego; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.







The Crypt Injection II (Non Serviam) was released on January 18, 2019 via Metropolis Records. The digital deluxe edition includes remixes by the likes of Shiv-R, Alien Vampires, Ludovico Technique, C-LEKKTOR, and Chris Vrenna, while the album track “Hexcraft” features a guest performance by John Van Roy of Suicide Commando. As state, the album follows up on 2007’s The Crypt Injection and showcases Dawn of Ashes founder Kristof Bathory’s return to the band’s roots with a more virulent blend of dark electro and industrial with blackened metal textures.

