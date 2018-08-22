Dawn of Ashes announces new album with preview demo track





Earlier this year, Dawn of Ashes offered fans a trip down memory lane with a remastered edition of the band’s 2004 demo album Sacred Fever; as well, front man Kristof Bathory returned to his earlier EBM/industrial sound with the Bornless Fire side project. Continuing down the path of returning to roots, the group now announces the next album, The Crypt Injection II (Non Serviam), with a preview demo of the track “Ahriman.” With scorching synth leads, rapidfire percussion, and incendiary vocals, the new demo is exemplary of Dawn of Ashes’ vicious blend of brute electro/industrial with blackened metal textures – a merger of older and newer sounds that Bathory had stated would feed each generation of the band’s fans. “You all wanted it and we listened.”







The one minute clip of the “Ahriman” demo can be heard on YouTube. The Crypt Injection II (None Serviam) will be released via Dawn of Ashes’ longtime label Metropolis Records, although an arrival date for the record has not yet been announced.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)