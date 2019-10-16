



Currently touring in support of his new double album, David J has announced that he and his comrades will be performing on Sunday, November 24 as part of the Performa 19 Grand Finale, a tribute celebrating the 100-year centennial of the Bauhaus School of Art + Design. The musician states that he was delighted to be invited to perform at the celebration, stating that a new hour-long piece of music has been composed especially for the occasion; assisting David J in the creation of this “deep and darkly hypnotic soundscape” will be Curse Mackey (Pigface), Rona Rougeheart (SINE), violinist Heather Paauwe, and world renowned Japanese Butoh artist Vangeline. The piece will be incorporating voice samples recorded in 1981 of the late poet/painter/dancer and BBC radio broadcaster René Halkett, a member of the original Staatliches Bauhaus School from 1923-1925; David J had worked with Halkett with the release of the 7-inch 4AD single that featured the tracks “Nothing” and “Armour,” re-released in 2001 as part of a twentieth anniversary limited edition CD with the additional track “The New God.” David J states of Halkett’s feature on the new Performa piece “I am sure that he will be with us in spirit!” Organized by Raj Patel of the Arup design house, the performance will be presented as an immersive experience with spatial audio, lighting, and projections, with Vangeline’s costume designed by Julie Shea.

David J’s latest album, Missive to an Angel From the Halls of Infamy and Allure will be released on October 18 via Glass Modern Records; the album is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. As stated, he is currently on the Missives and Miles Tour of Europe and the U.K.; he will also subsequently join Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, and Kevin Haskins for a reformation of the original Bauhaus band lineup for three at the Hollywood Palladium on November 3 and 4 and December 1, with tickets and additional info available via Ticketmaster, VividSeats, and LiveNation.







Performa was founded in 2004 by historian RoseLee Goldberg to become the leading non-profit organization devoted to the significant role of live performance in twentieth-century art and further developing performance for the twenty-first-century and beyond. The event spans three weeks from November 1-24 at various New York City locations, with David J’s performance taking place at the Elsewhere venue in Brooklyn, NY; tickets for the show can be purchased via the Performa website.

Currently touring as the support act for My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Curse Mackey released his Instant Exorcism solo album on May 10 via Negative Gain Productions. He will also be joining David J on November 8 for a performance at Levitation Fest in Austin, TX; he will then subsequently be joining industrial collectice Pigface on the band’s first tour in 14 years, barring the Performa date. Mackey and Rougeheart had previously acted as the opening act for the final date of the 40 Years of Bauhaus Ruby Celebration Tour conducted by Peter Murphy and David J on April 4; due to illness, Murphy was unable to perform, with Mackey and Rougeheart filling in to complete the show.

Rona Rougeheart released her SINE debut album INSOMNIÆ on January 11; Curse Mackey appears as a guest vocalist on the track “Drugs.” The pair also appeared on a recent episode of the MKUltraSound weekly podcast hosted by MK Ultra Magazine editor/publisher/founder Alex Zander, which can now be heard via YouTube and SoundCloud.







