David J. announces solo U.K. dates, tour with Peter Murphy to celebrate Bauhaus' 40th anniversary





As it has been 40 years since the formation of the iconic post-punk group Bauhaus, founding member David J will be marking the occasion with two solo U.K. concerts. The first of these shows takes place on August 25, during which he will perform with special guests at The Islington in London where Bauhaus played its first show in 1979; the second, titled “Back to Beck (The Crucible of ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’), will be an intimate affair as David J plays an acoustic set to a small crowd at Beck Studios in Wellingsborough, the same studio where Bauhaus recorded the legendary single “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” for which David J wrote the lyrics. This will also be the first time he has set foot in the studio since recording his 1984 sophomore solo album Crocodile Tears and The Velvet Cosh. As part of the event, David J will also be conducting a Q&A session with Andrew Brooksbank, with plans to record and film the event for a later release; Brooksbank authored the 1997 biography Bauhaus – Beneath the Mask . Tickets for both David J. solo U.K. concerts are extremely limited and available via his website.







Also part of the 40th anniversary celebration, David J will be joining vocalist Peter Murphy on a tour of the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in which the duo will play a series of Bauhaus classics, including a full performance of the seminal debut album In the Flat Field. Although Murphy will not be joining David J for his August 25-26 shows, further dates are currently in the works, with plans to also release a series of colored vinyl Bauhaus reissues later this year. A full listing of tour dates can be found on Peter Murphy’s website.

