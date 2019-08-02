



David J is seemingly on a roll with his recent string of single releases addressing the current sociopolitical climate, and he has now announced his latest to be released on September 6 via Glass Modern Records. Written as a collaborative effort with Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre and actress/director Asia Argento, “Migena and the Frozen Roses” is the second single from his forthcoming double album Missive to an Angel From the Halls of Ingamy and Allure; engineered by Newcombe at Cobra Studio in Berlin, David J comments that the two musicians “instantly clicked,” and that he was “enormously impressed with Anton’s musical invention.” Having approached David J to collaborate several years ago and working with Newcombe on her 2013 Total Entropy album, Argento performs an Italian spoken word “about a red rose and then a yellow rose” against David’s own poetry about “a meeting that I had just had in Turin with a beautiful young Albanian girl.” He goes on to describe the colder and huskier quality the mix gave to her “sexy throaty vocal” contribution, recorded when she was apparently ill and bedridden in New York City.







The “Migena and the Frozen Roses” single also includes a cover of Ian Hunter’s “Read ’em ‘n’ Weep” as a B-side track, featuring Aubrey Richmond on violin, Andrew Dalziell on cello, Esse Madellena Costantini on piano, and pedal steel guitar by Christopher Lawrence. Missive to an Angel From the Halls of Ingamy and Allure is due for release on October 18 and will be available in CD, digital, and double-vinyl formats. As Glass Modern Records is essentially a reactivation of Glass Records, the label that originally released David J’s earliest solo works, the album is something of a homecoming for the artist, and is described as an “intensely personal, self-deprecating, confessional song cycle.” The previous single from the album, “The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)” was released on June 14 and featured David J collaborating with members of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Swans, Luna, and actress/author/activist/musician Rose McGowan.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)