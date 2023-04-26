



As the duo is poised to release a new album this summer, Alexander Hacke and Danielle de Picciotto have released a small helping of remixes of tracks from past Hackedepicciotto releases created by David Harrow.

With the band now signed to Mute Records, the EP serves as a primer for Hackedepicciotto’s forthcoming second album with the eminent label, titled Keepsakes, following up on 2021’s The Silver Threshold; from the EP, “FAITH” originates from 2016’s Perseverantia, “All Are Welcome” from 2017’s Menetekel, and from 2020’s The Current comes “Petty Silver.” In addition, Mute has reissued these three albums in CD and vinyl, all due for release on Friday, April 28, and available to order via the Mute webstore. Keepsakes was recorded at the Neapolitan Studio Auditorium Novecento, one of Europe’s oldest recording spaces, with Hacke and de Picciotto crafting an album that they refer to as “an ode to friendship, presenting songs of gratitude.”

Alexander Hacke is, of course, best known for his work with Einstürzende Neubauten, while his wife Danielle de Picciotto co-founded the first Berlin Love Parade, and has been a member of Space Cowboys, The Ocean Club, and Crime & The City Solution. David Harrow is a prominent DJ and record producer who has performed as a live member of Psychic TV, and had been a one-time member of On-U Soundsystem; he has worked with the likes of Jah Wobble, Anne Clark, Mark Stewart, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Billy Ray Martin, and more.





