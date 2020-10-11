



Combat Records has released a music video for “Auf Wiedersehen,” a cover of the Cheap Trick classic performed by Ellefson, the solo project of legendary bassist Dave Ellefson. The track comes off the artist’s new album, No Cover, a collection of 14 cover songs performed with an assortment of friends and fellow musicians, with “Auf Wiedersehen” notably featuring MINISTRY front man Al Jourgensen on vocals alongside Ellefson vocalist and EMP Label Group partner Thöm Häzäert and Crobot’s Brandon Yeagley, as well as Arthemis guitarist Andy Martongelli, and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante; a music video for the track has also been released, shot and edited by Melody Myers for Design By Melody and Thaddeus Bridwell, with additional footage shot by Benante and Martongelli in their own respective studios.







“Auf Wiedersehen” was released as a digital single on Friday, October 9 via Combat Records and earMUSIC, with No Cover due for worldwide release on November 20; the album marks the second outing from Ellefson following 2019’s Sleeping Giants and the Simple Truth EP released earlier this year. Along with “Auf Wiedersehen,” the album showcases covers of songs by Judas Priest, W.A.S.P., Twisted Sister, Queen, the Dead Kennedys, and Def Leppard, with the cover artwork referencing the latter band’s 1980 On Through the Night debut. Ellefson and Jourgensen also appeared together on Instagram in August on behalf of HeadCount.org to encourage listeners to register to vote in the upcoming election.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)