



Stella Rose has been steadily making a name for herself as a poet and musician in New York City, packing clubs throughout the city with her band Stella Rose and the Dead Language. Now, she has joined forces with producer Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Girlpool, Blondshell) to at last release her solo recording debut, titled “Muddled Man.” Released on October 26 via KRO Records, the song draws heavily on the artist’s roots in New York City’s tradition of folkloric ballads and noisy punklike energy, as she describes the song, “With anger as its mother and disorder begging on its knees, ‘Muddled Man’ is grease in a comb, cowboy killers in the left jacket pocket, a murder of your most precious possession.” The single is accompanied by a dynamic music video produced, edited, and directed by Primordialfreaks and featuring costume design by Skye Clark.







As the daughter of Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, music and fashion run deep in Stella Rose’s makeup; she and her band have already performed a pre-single and music video release for “Muddled Man,” with plans for a private event at the Ludlow House to take place. In addition, she has recently been photographed by New York legend Richard Kern for a feature in the October issue of Buffalo Zine , and will be appearing in an editorial for Flaunt Magazine later in 2022.





Stella Rose

SoundCloud, Instagram

KRO Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)