



In times of cultural strife and environmental collapse, Norwegian electropunk act Datarock urges protest through peaceful yet energetic means. As the third and latest single from the band’s forthcoming album, “DISCObedience” centers on the band’s global and environmental ideals, urging civil disobedience through dance, and offering the song as a gift to the Extinction Rebellion – a n international social movement encouraging direct nonviolent action to persuade governments to act against ecological devastation. Frontman Fredrik Saroea states that although Datarock’s sound may be “a bit too aggressive” and speedy for the Extinction Rebellion, “What a clever and charming civic disobedience that riot police can’t aggressively shut down, right?” Mixed by two-time Grammy winner Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, Basement Jaxx), “DISCObedience” is accompanied by a psychedelic video created through A.I. by Aldea, a Norwegian art institution, who also created Datarock’s previous “Rabbit Hole” video; of “DISCObedience,” Aldea explains, “in the world where A.I. meets creativity, these advanced models translate the core emotions and narratives of the music into compelling visual experiences.”







“DISCObedience” follows up on “Heart Shaped Circle” and the aforementioned “Rabbit Hole,” all previewing what Media Consumption Pyramid has in store. Mixed by Steve Dub and mastered by Mike Marsh, the record is due for release on September 29 via YAP Records, with pre-orders in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats available through Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)