



Post-punk artist Darwin (Meiners) has released the first single and video for “This Rose” off his forthcoming album So Few Comets. The song is a heartfelt dedication to the artist’s hometown of Santa Rosa, which was sadly devastated by The Tubbs Fire in October of 2017. Directed by Val Chillner, the video for “This Rose” aims to tug at the heart strings as the scene slowly moves with an overhead view of the destruction that the fire left in its wake, the music adding a bittersweet feeling to the visuals with Darwin’s emotionally charged and heartfelt vocals alongside beautiful lyrics and melodies. The artist recounts, “Of the many emotions that were running through me during the fires, the one that surprised me the most was the outpouring of compassion. I’d never seen that type of thing before on such a large scale.”

The Tubbs Fire is currently viewed as the second most destructive wildfire in California history, burning parts of Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties, inflicting its greatest losses on the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa. It was one of more than a dozen large fires, which broke out in early October 2017 and were simultaneously burning in eight Northern California counties, in what was called the “Northern California firestorm.” By the time the fire was contained, it was estimated to have burned 36,810 acres and at least 22 people were believed to have been killed in Sonoma County.







Further commenting about “This Rose,” Darwin states, “As most know, I’m a huge Beatles fan and I’ve always marveled at their ability to write songs that had such wide appeal. It became clear that a ‘Beatle-esque’ production would suit this song well. Thankfully, I was working with incredibly talented (and thoughtful) musicians and a producer that could deliver this vision perfectly.” Produced by Julian Shah-Tayler (a.k.a. The Singularity) and mastered by Robert Margouleff, “This Rose” features David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) on bass and backing vocals, Marc Slutsky (Peter Murphy) on drums, and Achilles Poloynis on horns. David J comments, “A song from the heart if ever there was one.”

So Few Comets will be available on all major streaming services on July 1 with a limited vinyl release to follow on July 15. Guitarist extraordinare Mark Gemini Thwaite (The Mission, Peter Murphy, MGT) says of the album, “This is an engaging and haunted collection of songs from Darwin featuring some of my friends adding to the occasion. I hear echoes of one of my favorite bands – Love and Rockets – in places; always a good thing in my book.” Pre-orders for So Few Comets are now available via Bandcamp.





Judy Lyon (JLyon)