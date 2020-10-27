



Dark indie music blog Darkness Calling has announced the release of a new compilation, the first volume of a series titled You Are Not Alone. Due for release on Halloween, October 31, and available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, proceeds from the compilation will be going toward The Trevor Project, the largest organization devoted to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for young people in the LGBTQ community; each donation will be showcased via the Darkness Calling Instagram page. Among the acts appearing on the compilation are 5 R V L N 5, MK Ultra, Corvax, Terror Forms, The Sea at Midnight, and BlakLight.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)