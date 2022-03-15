



With the demand for live events at an all-time high in the wake of the pandemic, VampireFreaks is answering the call with the long-awaited Dark Side of the Con 4. Taking place over the weekend of April 1-3 at The Sheraton in Parsippany, NJ, the prominent gothic/industrial festival and alternative convention will be featuring a special panel centered on the various methods to promote musical projects, club nights, and other ventures revolving around content creation, DJing, press, and distribution. Scheduled for 5:00pm on April 1, “Building Your Gothic Brand” will be moderated by Procession Magazine ‘s Chris Canter, with speakers including Caroline Blind (Sunshine Blind), Athan Maroulis (NØIR, Spahn Ranch, Black Tape For a Blue Girl), DJ Johnny Panic (Vanguard in Washington, DC), and Donna Lynch and Steven Archer (both of Ego Likeness).

Dark Side of the Con 4 was originally scheduled to occur in 2020, but was subsequently postponed to September; the final 2022 dates were announced in July of 2021. Friday night will be headlined by darkwave favorites The Birthday Massacre and Julien-K as part of the two bands’ current tour, with a full listing of dates available via their websites; the night will also featured performances by Ghostfeeder, Danny Blu, Methodical, Stoneburner, Xentrifuge, and Red Lokust. Saturday night will be headlined by Combichrist performing an “oldskool industrial set,” with additional performances by Twin Tribes, Bella Morte, Ego Likeness, The Gothsicles, V Is For Villains, Die Robot, The Long Losts, Da Geist, Cliff and Icy, Astari Nite, FGFC820, and Carnivore A.D. performing a tribute to Type O Negative. Sunday Night will be spearheaded by Orgy and September Mourning as part of the bands’ Revival Tour; additional performances include Panic Lift, The Rain Within, 00tz 00tz, Abbey Death, and Tragic Impulse.

Also adding to the festivities will be performances by anti-conjurer Dan Sperry and magician Jeffrey Jene, along with the Goth Sloth Gals burlesque, dance, and trapeze act, and a live bats exhibit by NJ Batman. DJ dance parties will be held until 3:00am. Full details on the event, including links to purchase tickets via EventBrite can be found on the Dark Side of the Con website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)