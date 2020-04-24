



With the entire live music industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, VampireFreaks will be presenting a free livestream edition of Dark Side of the Con this weekend on Twitch. Beginning at 3:00pm on Saturday, April 25 and running until 11:59pm EDT the following day, the free online event will be preceded by DJ Mighty Mike Saga’s Vortex! pre-party event on Friday, April 24, streaming at 9:00pm EST via his Twitch channel. Among the bands that will be performing for the event are Angelspit, The Gothsicles, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Ghostfeeder, Glass Apple Bonzai, Tragic Impulse, Xentrifuge, V Is For Villains, Abbey Death, Tragic Impulse, and more; furthermore, Angelspit will be conducting a modular synth tutorial workshop, while a Q&A session for Electronic Saviors: Industrial Music to Cure Cancer will be held, and The Gothsicles’ Brian Graupner will feature a special edition of his Space Couch conversation series with Freeze Etch as the guest. Additional info on Dark Side of the Con Online can be found on the Facebook event page, while tickets can be found on EventBrite; info on the Vortex! livestream can be found on its own Facebook event page. Although Dark Side of the Con Online is a free event, donations to assist the performers will be happily accepted.

Dark Side of the Con 4 was originally scheduled for the weekend of March 27-29, and has been tentatively postponed until the weekend of September 18-20 in Parsippany, NJ; among the bands scheduled to perform are The Birthday Massacre and Julien-K as part of those band’s rescheduled North American tour, as well as Grendel, God Module, Bella Morte, The Crüxshadows, Ego Likeness, FGFC820, CHMCL STR8JCKT, Stoneburner, Die Robot, and more.

Dark Side of the Con

Website, Facebook, Twitter

VampireFreaks

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Vortex! Philly/DJ Mighty Mike Saga

Website, Facebook, Facebook (Vortex! Philly), Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)