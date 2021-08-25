



Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe – the dark electronic project of Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone – has at last announced the release of a self-titled full-length album, with the album track “No Justice” now streaming on SoundCloud. Following the release of the band’s 12-inch debut earlier this year, the album is the culmination of the duo’s mutual respect for each other, as well as the desire to mine a more experimental sound that stands apart from their backgrounds in the American rock & roll underground; Lanegan is best known for his work in Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age, and collaborations with the likes of Kurt Cobain, Melissa Auf der Maur, Moby, and UNKLE, while Cardamone was a founding member of post-hardcore outfit The Icarus Line. With DMvsSJ’s sound described by Louder Sound as “gothic death disco,” Cardamone explains that the label would only apply to half of the record’s material, stating that the music functions “on a day to night level,” with hypnotic and nostalgic ambience offset by Lanegan’s distinctive vocal range. With a release date of October 15 via Rare Bird and Kitten Robot Records, Lanegan explains that plans to release the album earlier were waylaid by the global pandemic, concluding that “Now, we both feel more comfortable creeping this material into the open.”

Mark Lanegan

Website, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Joe Cardamone

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Kitten Robot Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube

Rare Bird

Website, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)