



It has been three years since Blake Pipes released any material under his moniker of Pressed Flowers, but the industrial/dark ambient project has returned with a new single and accompanying video. Through its rhythmic throbs and scrapes of noise leading to an ambient crescendo, “The Ascension” pursues themes of choice, with Pipes explaining, “The path forward is not necessarily a pleasant one but neither is the path back. Too often we can only hope to outrun what we try to leave behind.” Composed via tried and true methods of classic industrial and musique concrète, the track features the sounds of hammers on large nails, vehicles weighted down by heavy load barely maintaining momentum, and synthesizers, all “stretched to their limits” to move from cacophony to a carefully sculpted conclusion in a manner not dissimilar to Dead Voices on Air. The video is even more minimalist, an unseen figure traversing the woods at night with a flashlight; both the video and the single were released on August 4. Available now via Bandcamp and Spotify, “The Ascension” follows Pressed Flowers’ 2020 album Frontier. Aside from Pressed Flowers, Blake Pipes is also a photographer/video director/producer.









Pressed Flowers/Blake Pipes

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)