



Having garnered a measure of success fronting Echo Black, Danny Blu has been steadily cultivating a strong presence as a solo artist, releasing a series of singles that not only led up to his debut album, The Pale Horse, but also saw him being remixed by the likes of KANGA, Mr. Kitty, DK-Zero, and MOЯIS BLAK. Now, Blu has announced the release of a remix companion, titled The Pale Horse: Pandemonium, due for release on April 9 and available for pre-order now via Bandcamp; along with the aforementioned artists, the Pandemonium companion features additional remixes by The Anix, Grendel, Imperative Reaction, Black Nail Cabaret, Matt Hart, and Ashbury Heights. The Pale Horse was released on September 1, 2020 in CD and digital formats, with the album’s seven tracks produced, mixed, and co-written by Walter Kazmier, who also provided a remix for Pandemonium. A special deluxe edition of the album that encompasses both the original and remix releases is also to be released on April 9. A music video for the album track “Love Me Bad” was released on October 30.

















