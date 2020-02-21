



After the release of the “Cyberwar” single in December 2018, Heiniche and Negant continue their collaboration with the announcement of “Twisted.” Further exploring their blend of synthwave with industrialized EBM, the two Danish acts present a new vocalized mix of the track, the original instrumental having appeared on Heiniche’s Decayed Future EP; the result is what the artists describe as “a cyberpunk floor filler.”. Mastered by John R. Mirland (Negant, Am Tierpark, Mirland, M73), the “Twisted” single is due for release on March 1 via the Tinnitorturous imprint, which was founded by Tommy B-Kuhlmann (Negant, Bitter Distrust, ManMindMachine) and Jens B. Petersen (Negant, Neotek, ManMindMachine); this marks the label’s third digital single release and fourth overall, with more to come. Consisting of Nickey Heiniche, the synthwave act released the Decayed Future EP on January 31. In addition, Negant is working on its second full-length album, due for release in 2020.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)