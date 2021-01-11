



Best known for her tenure in bands like Crime & The City Solution and Hackedepicciotto, as well as her numerous contributsion to the art and cultural scene of Berlin, Danielle de Picciotto has announced the release of her third solo album, titled The Element of Love. Produced by de Picciotto and engineered by husband Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten, Hackedepicciotto), the album finds her reflecting on themes of “the broken heart of our society” and its ill effects on the planet; combining elements of spoken word, electronics and experimental sound design, and harmonious violins, de Picciotto states that despite the grimness of a suffering world, “We who fly to the moon and have Einstein’s theory, truly underestimate our own glory,” offering the hope that we can still save ourselves. Due for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, via Broken Clover Records in digital and 12-inch vinyl formats; The Element of Love follows up on de Picciotto’s 2019 release of Deliverance, as well as 2020’s The Current, the fourth full-length album from her Hackedepicciotto collaboration with Hacke. She has also collaborated with early Neubauten member Gudrun Gut in the band Space Cowboys and on her Tacoma solo debut in 2015.

Danielle de Picciotto

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Alexander Hacke

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Hackedepicciotto

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Broken Clover Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)