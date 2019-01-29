Dani'el releases new album as video series presenting a blend of art, poetry, and music





After a period of two years, experimental synthpop artist and poet Dani’el has released a new album, The Soul Has No Gender, a conceptual piece exploring the conflict between the search for identity and cultural expectations. The album’s themes place a particular focus on the juxtaposition of the fluid nature of human sexuality and the rigid gender roles of modern society, with a series of seven companion videos. Directed by the artist, the accompanying videos feature a combination of narrative, painting, and contemporary dance; videos for the first three tracks or “acts” are available to view now via YouTube. Released on January 25, The Soul Has No Gender is available on all digital platforms.

















