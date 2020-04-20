



In light of the looming widespread mental health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dancing Ferret – the promotional team behind Philadelphia’s Dracula’s Ball and publishers of Even Goblins Get the Blues , the upcoming fantasy psychology novel authored by Patrick Rodgers – will present a “Mental Health & COVID” Q&A livestream on Sunday, April 26 at 6:00pm EST on Twitch. Psychologist Dr. Jacquelynn Cunliffe, MSN, PhD will be answering questions about mental health issues related to the crisis for roughly an hour; questions may be submitted through the chat room (and anonymously if preferred), with the event organizers forwarding questions to the doctor one-at-a-time as time permits. Participants will not require a webcam, as only the doctor will appear onscreen. Further information can be fonud on the Facebook event page.

Dancing Ferret and Dr. Cunliffe with to stress that although questions about mental health will be answered, the Q&A is not intended as a substitute for therapy or to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, distance therapy is available from many providers. If you or a friend are currently in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available at any time by phone at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

