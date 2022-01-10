



Californian duo Dance with the Dead has over the course of eight years drawn a sizeable following and acclaim for a decidedly big and brash style of horror-tinged electronic music, with obvious influence stemming from the synth-driven scores of John Carpenter. Now, Justin Pointer and Tony Kim are joined by the eminent filmmaker/musician, along with son Cody Carpenter, on the band’s new album, Driven to Madness; released today, January 10, the album presents the pair’s signature blend of electro, metal, and cinematic music, “but with more intensity and energy.” John and Cody Carpenter appear on the record’s opening intro track, “March of the Dead,” with the “Sledge” single first teasing the album in late 2021. As the follow-up to the 2020 Blackout EP and 2018’s >Loved to Death, Driven to Madness marks Dance with the Dead’s sixth full-length effort, now available to stream/purchase on Bandcamp and Spotify.







In addition, Dance with the Dead will be embarking on a tour of North America, with Magic Sword as the supporting co-headliner. The tour begins on March 23 in Denver, CO, and continues until may 15 in Seattle, WA, with stops including New York, Baltimore, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego, and more; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites.

As well as recording with his father, Cody Carpenter also releases music under his Ludrium moniker, showcasing a fusion of electronic and progressive rock, as well as games and movie scores. His most recent record was the Balance of Extremes album, released on January 7 and available now via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)