



Having very recently released the Slavery For You EP, Swedish industrial/metal act Damned to Downfall has revealed the music video for the closing track, “Need Me.” Continuing to push for new levels of extremity by blending black and death metal with EBM and industrial, the video was created by vocalist/guitarist/programmer Marcus Dahl with Dan Widing, with live drummer/guitarist Martin Eriksson and live keybaordist Ronny Gärdh joining Dahl in the audiovisual onslaught. With the video released on July 28, “Need Me” marks the third single from the EP, following “Breed of Insanity” and “Enslaved By Faith.” The Slavery For You EP, mixed and mastered by Dahl, was released on July 19 and is now available in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp. The EP follows up on 2021’s Embrace Your Extinction.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)