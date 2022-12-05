



Marcus Dahl and Martin Eriksson continue their pursuit of a more effective and virulent fusion of extreme metal and industrial music with the release of a new single to signal the forthcoming EP from their Damned to Downfall. Released on December 2, the new track sees the Swedish duo presenting a vicious rendition of Die Krupps‘ “Rings of Steel,” originally from the German industrial/EBM band’s 1992 I.

As the first new material from the band following 2021’s Embrace Your Extinction album and the subsequent remix of the title track, “Rings of Steel” and its corresponding lyric video are intended to demonstrate the diverse range of influences Damned to Downfall pull from, “to further stretch the definition of extreme and industrial/metal.” The single is available digitally via Bandcamp, with a new EP expected to arrive in 2023.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)