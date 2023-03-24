



Drew McDowall’s stature in the pantheon of experimental music simply can’t be understated – from the art/punk of the late ’70s to his tenure with COIL and Psychic TV in the ’80s and ’90s, and then to his solo work, the esteemed Scotsman’s catalog has always possessed a quality of “stepping over a threshold.” Now, Dais Records has announced the release of a six-disc box set chronicling his sonic explorations over the past decade, titled Lamina. “Digging into my archives felt like a mix of psychoanalysis and archaeology,” McDowall explains as the collection presents a sizeable helping of unearthed rarities and live performances alongside expanded editions of his four most recent solo albums – Collapse (2015), Unnatural Channel (2017), The Third Helix (2018), and Agalma (2020).

“While working, I’m always changing things, hacking them away, abandoning them when they don’t work,” McDowall comments on the breadth of additional material presented in Lamina, stating further that “When listening back I’m looking for a sense of awe and wonder… otherworldly magic.” The fifth disc, titled Undulations and Aberrations contains numerous stray recordings McDowall has made since the ’90s, from modular synth exercises to rhythmic sketches, and even tracks that had previously only been available on esoteric and long forgotten tapes and compilations. Entanglement completes the set with four live sets, including an excerpt from his Collapse release show at Alphaville in New York, and the “Agalma III” performance for Root Radio’s Exist Festival livestream in 2020.

Lamina will be released via Dais Records on May 26 in digital and CD formats; pre-orders for the collection can be found on the Dais webstore and Bandcamp. The Collapse disc, “ARVAL” is now available to preview stream.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)