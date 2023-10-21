



Friday, October 20 saw the release of Radiant Faults, the latest album from experimental sound designer Ivan Pavlov – a.k.a. CoH. Referred to by Pavlov as “the recording of a dialogue,” the album presents 11 tracks crafted over the course of a continuous interaction of the man with his gear, primarily utilizing a rare new synthesizer known as the Silhouette Eins, which transforms visual data and realtime video signals into audible waveforms; “It was as if something was speaking to me through the gear,” he explains, “No matter how determined and specific I attempted to be, the results were something else. They felt like ‘responses.'” He goes on to say that “What we perceive as an error or mistake could very well be a message coming through. And while we are not able to decipher the message, sometimes – just like from a crack in a surface, or a tear in fabric – a light unexpectedly seeps through.” Furthermore, the artist recalls his renowned collaborations with COIL in the ’90s under the ELpH moniker, which referred to a “celestial entity” emanating from the equipment, bringing about unforeseen results that yielded the celebrated Worship the Glitch album, and several EPs. With Radiant Faults now available via Bandcamp and the Dais webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the label calls the album “a compelling addition to the ELpH canon, at the threshold of music and manifestation, embracing the ‘divine quality of error.'”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)