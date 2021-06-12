



Dais Records has announced the release of Honest Labour, the sophomore full-length album from Manchester duo Space Afrika. Creating from what the band refers to as “overlapping moments” derived from sounds and dialogues “half-heard through a bus window on a rainy night,” the album alludes to a patriarchal figure from Joshua Inyang’s Nigerian family tree and the nature of resilience and loyalty to one’s own labors of love; with fellow co-founder Joshua Reid’s relocation to Berlin, Honest Labour presents the duo working remotely through file-sharing, incorporating additional elements of guitar, vocal snippets, and classical strings into Space Afrika’s established ambient downtempo grooves. According to the band, the isolation of the COVID-19 winter of 2020 resulted in more introspective and emotive songwriting, “reflecting a mood of dissipating futures and the infinite nocturnal unknown.”











Due for release on August 27, Honest Labour is now available to pre-order via Bandcamp and the Dais webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; the latter appears in two variants – the purple smoke version, which is now sold out, and a clear version limited to 700 copies, with 33 remaining at the time of this article. Directed and edited by Rawtape, a music video for the lead single “B£E,” which features Lancashire-based MC and dancer Blackhaine, was released on June 9; the track is also available to preview stream. Honest Labour follows up on Space Afrika’s June 2020 debut album HYBTWIBT? (Have You Been Through What I’ve Been Through?).

