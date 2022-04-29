



2019’s Um Dada marked the first solo effort from Stephen Mallinder in over 35 years, and now, the influential artist follows up with a new album that continues his auditory explorations. Created during the lockdowns with frequent collaborator Ben “Benge” Edwards at MemeTune Studios in Cornwall, tick tick tick finds the Cabaret Voltaire co-founder delving further into his signature elusive wordplay and modular synthesis, pursuing a blend of punk, funk, industrial, IDM, and even shades of Detroit techno; stating that “rhythm is the default, the bedrock, the building block,” Mallinder’s only other guiding principle on the album was “cowbell on every track, and entirely no reverb.” Of the lyrics, he comments that “Most interpretation is misinterpretation,” filled with possible allusions to various aspects of daily life and a world riddled with miscommunication, noise, and delusion, but all devoid of a fixed meaning; “Music should draw you in, lyrics should make you think.”







Due for release on July 15 via Dais Records, tick tick tick is available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats on Bandcamp and the Dais webstore – vinyl variants include the standard black, and limited quantities of red (700 copies), grey (600 copies), glow-in-the-dark (400 copies), black-in-red (300 copies), and picture disc (200 copies). The album track “Hush” is available to preview stream.

