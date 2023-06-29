



When Antoine Kerbérénès isn’t grinding away at the guttural industrial/metal fury of Null Split or working alongside Eddie LaFlash in the noisy EBM of Chrome Corpse, he concentrates his efforts on the more techno stylings of Dague de Marbre, with Likeness of the Offender being the project’s latest album. Following up on the 2020 Projections – I debut, the new album sees Kerbérénès incorporating vocals to aim for a more dynamic blend of martial industrial rhythms and darkly melodic electro and synthpop. “My main goal was to make an album that would be unapologetically epic and martial, even kitschly so,” Kerbérénès explains, “while retaining the appeal of a pop album,” the lyrical themes focusing on hidden connections between disparate points in time, perhaps existing simultaneously. He goes on to cite the influence of Laibach, Light Asylum, early Das Ich, Calva y Nada, Nuova Meccanica, Dernière Volonté, and Rhys Fulber’s WILL. Written, recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by Kerbérénès, Likeness of the Offender will be released on July 7 via Trigger Warming Records. Singles from the album include “The Truth that Binds You,” “A Pariah Once More,” “Each Ring that Devours Us,” and “The Towers of Mankind.”









Dague de Marbre/Trigger Warming Records

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)