DAF to perform first ever U.S. show at Cloak & Dagger 2018





One of the pioneering acts in modern electronic, considered one of the founders of EBM and the godfathers of techno, the German duo Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft has announced that it will perform the band’s first ever U.S. show, celebrating DAF’s 40th anniversary. Taking place at the Cloak & Dagger event in the newly renovated State Theatre in Los Angeles, marking the venue’s first show in 20 years, the event is being presented by Restless Nites in a special partnership with Das Bunker and Spaceland Presents, curated by Adam Brevin (a.k.a. DJ Adam 12) and Brian Tarney. Sharing the bill with DAF are She Wants Revenge, Boy Harsher, The Faint, HEALTH, Tamaryn, BOAN, and Black Mare in exclusive L.A. performances. Cloak & Dagger 2018 takes place from 2:00pm to 2:00am on November 10, 2018; tickets go on sale this Thursday, July 19 at 10:00am PDT via TicketFly.

Brevin states of DAF’s appearance, “We are extremely excited to present the very first D.A.F performance in the United States ever, the same year they are celebrating their 40 year anniversary as a band.”

Originally a weekly Hollywood party founded in 2015 by Bravin and Michael Patterson, Cloak & Dagger has grown into on of the city’s most prestigious and adventurous members only clubs with events hosted in Chicago and Mexico City.







Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft – the duo of Gabi Delgado-López and Robert Görl – began in 1978 in Düsseldorf, Germany, introducing to the world a new style of electronic punk that remains a major influence on EBM and industrial bands today. The band originally split during the recording of the 1982 Für Immer album, reuniting in 1985 to record the English album 1st Step to Heaven, and then again in 2003 with the Fünfzehn Neue DAF-Lieder (15 New DAF Songs) album. While Delgado-López and Görl would perform in DAF and their own respective projects throughout the years, the band split again in 2015 after a farewell tour.

