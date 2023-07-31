



Kristyn Hope has steadily over the last three years established Daedric as one of the FiXT imprint’s strongest artists, having now announced the release of a full-length debut. Mortal sees the Texan electro/metal act pursuing themes of the human condition, with the balance of cinematic atmospheres and electronics with heavy alternative metal mirroring divergent aspects of human emotion and experience; stating that Mortal does not offer a predictable journey, citing video games like Skyrim and movies like Oblivion as inspiration, Hope explains that “Our goal was to create something unique and captivating, yet grounded in raw human emotion.” Produced by Geoff Rockwell and Clay Schroeder, Daedric’s Mortal is due for digital release via FiXT on August 25, with pre-orders available now through Bandcamp; the album features the previously released singles “Wretched,” “Sepulchre,” “Dawnbreaker,” “Only,” “Coldharbour,” and “Alchemy.” A visualizer for the new single “Titan” has been released to announce the album.









