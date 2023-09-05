



The healing properties of music and art can never be understated, and with Glitch Mode Recordings founder Sean Payne having endured a terrible tragedy earlier this year, it seems only natural that he would spend his recovery focusing on a new Cyanotic album. Dedicated to the memory of his wife Anastasia “Staci” Payne and brother Tyler Fryar, The After Effect presents Payne delving deeply into his signature brand of heavy electronic and industrial coldwave, the album’s eight tracks offering up what he refers to as “synthetic sonic catharsis.” Aided in the studio by longtime associates Brad Huston, Jesse Hunt, and Connor Eck, the album marks the first new material from Cyanotic since 2019’s The Trigger Effect; with a new logo and artwork by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau), and live visuals by David Kultgen, The After Effect was mixed and mastered by Payne and Huston, and is now available to order digitally via Bandcamp, with this Saturday, September 9 marking its official release date.







Cyanotic

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, GoFund Me Campaign – Payne Support Fund

Glitch Mode Recordings

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)