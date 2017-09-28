Cyanotic releases ninth studio album





Marking the Chicago industrial collective’s ninth studio release, Cyanotic has announced the release of Tech Noir, named after the nightclub featured in the 1984 sci-fi hit The Terminator. Heralded as “a loving tribute to classic and current cyberpunk/industrial music culture,” the album showcases band leader and founding member Sean Payne’s production savvy and musical versatility, with assistance from longtime associates Kevin Barron, Drew Rosander, and Jordan Davis. Though guitars had never been the dominant component in Cyanotic’s music, they had been a textural mainstay, with Tech Noir now substituting them for “menacing synths and cybernated noises,” to create a sense of “danceable chaos and synthetic precision.” The album, released on September 27, also marks the first release of new material from Cyanotic since the Clear a Path single released over a year ago; Tech Noir comes out just in time for this year’s Chicago ColdWaves VI event, of which Cyanotic has been a reliable partner, performing on this year’s third night on Sunday, October 1. Mixed and mastered by Payne at his Glitch Mode HQ in Chicago, Tech Noir is available to stream/download as a “name your price” item via the Glitch Mode Recordings Bandcamp, with limited edition physical copies also available to purchase.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)