



After touring as a support act for Clan of Xymox, Curse Mackey is now hitting the road again to headline the Electric Exorcism Tour celebrating his latest album. Beginning on October 10 and concluding on November 3, the tour will see the darkwave rocker beginning and ending in his hometown of Austin, TX, with stops including New Orleans, Baltimore, New York City, Richmond, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, and more. Joining Mackey on the tour will be fellow Austin electro/rocker and partner SINE, as well as Los Angeles goth/industrial act I Speak Machine, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via Curse Mackey’s website.







Immoral Emporium marked Curse Mackey’s sophomore solo effort, released on September 9, 2022 via Negative Gain Productions; since then, Mackey has released remixes of album tracks by SINE, Steven OLaf, SØ​LVE, and A Cloud of Ravens. October 6 will see the release of a digital maxi-single of “O’ Blasphemy,” featuring remixes of the title track by PIG, Twin Tribes, and Dread Risks, available as a name-your-price item. SINE released the Mantis 3 album via eMERGENCY hEARTS on June 9, followed the next month by an instrumental companion; from the forthcoming Luxuria album, September 15 saw the reveal of the “From Beyond” single featuring Leæther Strip via Re:Mission Entertainment. I Speak Machine independently released War on April 22, 2022, followed by the Burn the Witch compilation of remixes and unreleased tracks in December, and the War version of the single “The Demon & The Dove” in March.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)