



Following the release of his second solo effort last month, Curse Mackey has teamed up with Jackalope Studio’s Kyle Cooper to reveal the music video for “Smoking Tongues.” As the second single from Immoral Emporium, the video made its premiere via Outburn Magazine on October 4, serving up a surreal visual depiction of Mackey’s experiences growing up in South Texas, the director calling it, “Part ghost story, part noir nightmare, part love story, part religious allegory.” The song counts as one of the artist’s most personal works, exhibiting a level of vulnerability, empathy, and sonic exploration unlike anything he has pursued in the past; Mackey explains that he “wanted to speak to the listener directly,” and that “The lyrical dialog is as much about me as it is about the listener, and I clearly question our collective future.” Along with Mackey, the video features performances by Isobel Beamna, Cassy O’Brian, and SINE’s Rona Rougeheart, with cinematography and visual effects by Reece Miller.







“Smoking Tongues” follows the “Lacerations” single from Immoral Emporium, the album released on September 9 via Negative Gain Productions; produced by Mackey with Chase Dobson (Neon Cities, Cellar Graves, c.db.sn) and mastered by Ken Marshall (Skinny Puppy, RIKI, Black Line), the album is available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.

Additionally, Curse Mackey will be embarking on a tour of North America as the support act for goth/rock legends Clan of Xymox, marking a continuation of the 2020 tour that had been cut short due to the onset of the pandmic. Sponsored by Procession Magazine , the tour begins on November 2 and running until November 19, with tickets available via SongKick.com. Joining as a secondary support act will be fellow goth/rockers A Cloud of Ravens









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)