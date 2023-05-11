



Following a year-and-a-half of delays, darkwave rocker Curse Mackey will finally be hitting the road as the support act for longtime associates and fellow scene legends Clan of Xymox. To commemorate the occasion, Mackey has steadily unveiled a series of remixes as companions to his late 2022 sophomore effort Immortal Emporium, the lastest of which was the Uncrossed remix of “The Reveal.” Released on Friday, May 5, this was the second remix by Steven OLaf following his Delirium remix of “Smoking Tongues,” with the other remixes being “Lost Body Hypothesis” by SØLVE and SINE‘s remix of “Dead Fingers Talk.”



















Clan of Xymox will be touring with Curse Mackey, as well as A Cloud of Ravens, beginning on May 31 in San Antonio, TX, continuing until June 16 in Los Angeles. Further stops on this Western leg of the North American tour include Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Dallas, San Diego, and Vancouver; these dates follow the Eastern leg that ran from March 2-24, with Xymox supported then by The Bellwether Syndicate, and on select dates VOSH and Then Comes Silence. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Clan of Xymox website and Curse Mackey’s website. The tour had originally begun in 2020, but was cut short due to the pandemic, with rescheduled dates first announced for late 2022, and then finally coming to fruition this year. Additionally, Mackey is scheduled to perform at Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig, Germany on May 26, with tickets and additional information available on the festival website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)