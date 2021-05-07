



Two years since the release of his acclaimed Instant Exorcism debut album, Texas electro/industrial artist Curse Mackey has unveiled a new remix EP of the opening track “Submerge.” Planned to be the first in a series of summer releases, the EP features two edits of the “Submerge” remix created by fellow electronic producer Chase Dobson, and one of album track “Dystopian Dope” by Martin King (Dogtablet, Test Dept., Pigface); also contributing his distinctive guitar stylings to Dobson’s remix is Clan of Xymox front man Ronny Moorings. With hope looming on the horizon for live events to once again take place, Mackey calls the remix “a vital step towards emerging into the future of this new strange world we have been presented with” and a “tribute to all of the darkwave/industrial/goth DJs out there who have kept the music playing during the shutdown.” Released today, May 7, via Negative Gain Productions, the Submerge EP can be purchased digitally via Bandcamp. Mackey promises more to come in the form of B-sides, live videos, and original artwork, eventually culminating in the Fall 2021 release of the follow-up album to Instant Exorcism, which was released on May 10, 2019.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)