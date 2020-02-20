



Michael Ciravolo continues to forge exciting pathways of musical collaboration with his dark alt. rock collective Beauty in Chaos, now adding the eminent Curse Mackey to the group’s ranks with the second single from the upcoming sophomore full-length album, The Storm Before the Calm. On “A Kind Cruelty,” Ciravolo and producer Michael Rozon craft a viscerally rhythmic track upon which Mackey weaves a tale of perseverance inspired by a quote by P.T. Barnum, “put a little of it into your blood and we will beat the world.” Mackey explains further, “I imagined being in the desert under the stars, conjuring the energy to face the world,” and that he was “immediately captivated by the driving bass line and uplifting musical chorus.” With the single now available via Bandcamp, a music video directed by Vicente Cordero and edited by Leslie Gladney – both of Industrialism Films – has also been unveiled, with Gladney appearing as the “vampyre girl” alongside the performing band of Mackey, Ciravolo on guitar, Tish Ciravolo on bass, and drummer Dirk Doucette, with Lilian Sin and Sinder appearing as fire dancers. As the ninth Beauty in Chaos video produced by Industrialism Films, Ciravolo states that its evocative and familiar darkwave imagery was intended it to be “dark yet fun” and “a bit tongue n’ cheek… or would that be teeth in skin?”











“A Kind Cruelty” follows “The Delicate Balance of All Things,” the first single from the upcoming album, which featured The Mission front man Wayne Hussey in his fifth collaboration with Beauty in Chaos. Of The Storm Before the Calm, Ciravolo states that it is his goal for the record to be darker than the Finding Beauty in Chaos debut; along with Mackey and Hussey, the new album will also feature an appearance by Steven Seibold (Hate Dept., Standalone), who along with guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite had suggested Mackey for the new single. “I didn’t think I knew him,” Ciravolo comments, “but it turns out our paths had crossed in our ‘other lives’ in the musical instrument world.” Known for his work with such groups as My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Evil Mothers, Grim Faeries, and Pigface, Mackey released his Instant Exorcism solo debut in 2019, and is currently working on a new collaborative project with SINE’s Rona Rougeheart and David J. of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)