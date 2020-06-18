



With over 60 shows cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, alternative/electronic artist Curse Mackey has announced that he will be performing a solo livestream, titled Curse Mackey: Live Exorcism. This marks the musician’s first solo livestream in which he will be performing material from his acclaimed 2019 solo release Instant Exorcism, complete with live chat; as part of the livestream, Mackey will also be conducting a post-show Q&A and showcasing a virtual art gallery of his original art pieces. Scheduled to take place on June 26 at 9:00pm CST, Curse Mackey: Live Exorcism will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Prior to the pandemic, Mackey had be in the midst of touring with fellow darkwave legends Clan of Xymox, and was scheduled to appear with Pigface on a 45-date summer U.S. tour, along with supporting dates for Stabbing Westward and Front 242. Of this unfortunate turn of events, Mackey comments, “After I got over some of the initial depression of realizing how many shows I had lost, and that even shows in September and October and beyond would still likely be cancelling, I knew I had to adapt to a new way of producing a live music performance.”

Curse Mackey: Live Exorcism follows up on the June 5 premiere of SINE’s “Desolate District” music video, in which Mackey and partner Rona Rougeheart (SINE) presented the video with an 80-minute live program from their rehearsal space, which they had built into a micro-soundstage and TV studio; “With the success of our first livestream for SINE,” Mackey states, “Rona and I learned that we can produce high-quality, hi-fidelity content from remote locations for ourselves and artists we support and collaborate with.” The program also included an interview with Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Pigface), who provided guest vocals on “Desolate District.” Expressing the need for musicians, promoters, and creative people to keep working, performing, and communicating in uncertain and difficult circumstances, Mackey further states, ” I need to exorcise this pain and ideally bring some temporary respite and enjoyment to the many people who have followed my music or come to my shows.” Instant Exorcism was released in May 2019 via Negative Gain Productions, and is currently available in CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats.





Curse Mackey

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Negative Gain Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

SINE

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)