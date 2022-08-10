



Curse Mackey had already established himself as a prominent figure in the underground music scene, having long been associated with such groups as Pigface, Evil Mothers, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and more, so it was perhaps no surprise that his 2019 solo debut, Instant Exorcism, would be so well received. Now, Mackey has announced the long-awaited follow-up, “created under very remote, unusual, stressful conditions,” as he explains, calling Immoral Emporium “a dangerous listen.” Wrought with his trademark blend of industrialized atmospheres, intoxicating beats, and intensely emotive melodies, Mackey calls it an album for the here and now, and that despite its dark content, Immoral Emporium is intended to provide listeners with hope and assurance “that you can live to fight another day, knowing you don’t have to give in to the fear, pain, and worry. These things will pass and you are not alone.” From the album comes the introductory single, “Lacerations,” with a music video created by Mackey with SINE’s Rona Rougeheart; of the song, which the artist calls one of the record’s more manic tracks, Mackey decries capitalist society ruled by corrupt governments and religious institutions that continue to manipulate the populace. “There seems to be an ongoing global marketing campaign that the world is always about to end, that the end times are always upon us and the next crisis is the one you really need to pay the most attention to,” he comments, with the overarching message of “Lacerations” to be one of perseverance against the odds. Justin McGrath (Polyfuse, KANGA, The Black Queen, Nine Inch Nails) appears on the track, providing additional modular synths.







Immoral Emporiumwas produced by Mackey with longtime collaborator Chase Dobson (Neon Cities, Cellar Graves, c.db.sn), and mastered by Ken Marshall (Skinny Puppy, RIKI, Black Line); the album is due for release on September 9 via Negative Gain Productions in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available through Bandcamp. Along with McGrath, the album also features contributions by MVTANT, an up-and-coming industrial artist hailing from Mackey’s birthplace of San Antonio, TX. In addition, Curse Mackey will be embarking on a tour this November; with support from goth/rock legends Clan of Xymox, the tour currently runs from November 3-19, primarily focusing on the Western United States, with plans for more dates and territories to be added in the coming months.





Curse Mackey

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)